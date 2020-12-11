Rita Hart challenges results in Iowa’s 2nd congressional district race

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Democrat Rita Hart is claiming the recount in Iowa’s 2nd congressional district race was inconsistent and thousands of legal votes were not counted.

Last month, the Secretary of State certified the results after a district-wide recount found Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks won by only six votes.

Hart’s campaign plans to appeal the results in the U-S House of Representatives.

The campaign could have appealed the certified results to the Iowa Judicial System. But they say this process would not have allowed enough time to count the thousands of votes they claim should have been counted.

“When we know there were a lot of votes that were not examined it’s just so crucial that we get this right and we make sure every person’s vote was counted,” Hart said.

Once it’s filed, the House administrative committee in Washington D-C will review the case.

Miller-Meeks says that takes the power out of Iowans’ hands and gives it to a Democrat-controlled House.

“Every legal vote was counted,” Miller-Meeks said. “What Rita Hart wants to do is to not follow the rules of Iowa law. She wants a partisan political process in Washington D.C. to override Iowa law.”

Miller-Meeks’ win is the closest margin for a House race in 36 years.

