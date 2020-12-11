Reynolds denies AG Miller’s request to oppose Texas lawsuit to overturn election

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has denied a request by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller to formally oppose a recent lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking the United States Supreme Court to invalidate the Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, thus reelecting President Trump.

Seventeen states Trump won in November have joined Texas in their effort: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.

But despite Trump’s 2020 victory in Iowa, the State has not joined Texas’ lawsuit and, on Thursday, Gov. Reynolds denied Miller’s formal request to join efforts fight against it.

On Thursday, Reynolds issued the following statement explaining her decision and expressing support for the Texas lawsuit:

“I have denied Attorney General Tom Miller’s request to join an amicus brief that supports the defendants in the Texas lawsuit.

While not given the opportunity, I would have requested that Iowa officially join in support of the lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General.

As I have said all along, President Trump, his campaign, and supporters have every right to pursue lawful, legal actions in the courts.

The American people deserve a fair and transparent election.”

Miller also issued a statement on Thursday, expressing his support for the defendants-Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia-and explaining his formal request to oppose the lawsuit:

“We have been hearing from many constituents expressing support for, as well as against, the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit challenging the presidential election results in four states. Your voices have been heard, loudly and clearly. Your opinions matter to us.

As always, we must let the law guide us in making decisions. As I have said, I would not have joined an amicus brief in support of this lawsuit because the 2020 elections were fairly and safely conducted by election officials of both parties.

I continue to have faith in the integrity of the U.S. election. I cannot support a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the votes of millions of Americans.

Today my office was asked by another group of states to join an amicus brief supporting the defendants — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia — in the U.S. Supreme Court.

I support this brief for its primary arguments: One, the electors clause of the U.S. Constitution provides no basis to second-guess state courts in their interpretation of state law; and two, the states’ common-sense measures taken in response to the pandemic did not introduce widespread fraud.

In regard to amicus briefs of this type, I am required to get the approval of Gov. Reynolds. We have sought her approval and she has declined.

Regardless of Iowa’s involvement, the U.S. Supreme Court will give this lawsuit its due attention.”

