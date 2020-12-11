Rain changes to snow overnight with accumulations possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold rain continues to fall through Friday afternoon, eventually, snow will mix in later tonight as temperatures drop below freezing.

“Most of our accumulating snow will be happening overnight tonight and through Saturday morning. The timing of when rain transitions into snow is still a big factor in how much snowfall areas will see,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel. “Right now, models suggest snow starting to mix in for the evening commute, with most of the area still seeing rain at that time.”

Pluchel said she expects that a snow mix will start to fall late Friday night.

“The slow transition from rain to snow eventually takes us to all snow by the early hours of Saturday morning with snow continuing into early Saturday afternoon. Another factor to consider will be the potential of any wet roadways, freezing overnight,” Pluchel said.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Saturday from Prairie Du Chien-Waterloo into Oskaloosa-Iowa City. These areas could see 2-5″ of heavy, wet snow by the time this is all said and done. Ares just north or south of the advisory area are more likely to see trace amounts up to 2″ of snow.

Pluchel adds, “the key to our snowfall totals, in the end, is how long the transition between rain and snow takes. If it is a long, slow transition we will likely see more totals closer to 2″ but if it is a quick transition early tonight, we will more likely see totals in the higher end of the 2″-5″ range.”

Roads are likely to be slushy early on as the snow starts mixing in, turning slick overnight through Saturday. If you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home to allow first responders and road crews plenty of space to clear and treat roads.

This is also likely to be wet, heavy snow. For the kids and kids at heart, that means great snowball and snowman-making snow. But for those shoveling driveways and sideways, be sure to take frequent breaks when shoveling as it can be quickly exhausting and strenuous on your heart.

Snow looks to wrap up by early Saturday afternoon but strong northerly wind gusts remain. Gusts up to 35 mph possible.

