Rain and snow arrive today, advisory issued for most of the area tonight into Saturday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The system we’ve been tracking all week is here and it still looks to start off as mainly rain for much of the area today.

The transition from rain to snow will probably be a slow one later today into tonight and it’s very likely that most of the accumulating snow will occur tonight into Saturday morning.

Our snowfall forecast remains consistent in the 2-5″ range for much of the area and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.

Most of the snowfall will be wrapped up early Saturday afternoon so you should be able to get it shoveled before we lose daylight.

While wind will be increasing, the chance of blowing and drifting looks low given the wet consistency of the snow overall.

Looking ahead, plan on quiet and cooler weather the rest of the weekend with highs into the 20s on Sunday.

Iowa Winter Weather Advisory for 12/11/2020