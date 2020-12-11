Advertisement

Police: 2 teens shot, injured inside east Des Moines home

(KWTX)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police say two 17-year-old boys were shot inside an east Des Moines home.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon. Police say officers were called to the home on East 22nd Street and found one teen shot in the abdomen and the other shot in the buttocks.

The teen with the abdomen wound was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say the other teen was in serious but stable condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether detectives have any suspects in the shooting, but say investigators were interviewing witnesses.

