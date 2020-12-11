Paramount Theatre preparing for two sold-out shows this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Paramount Theater in Cedar Rapids is preparing to host two sold-out concerts this weekend. The theater had to make some seating changes to allow shows to go on.

Seating is reduced to 30 percent, or 600 seats, and the audience sits in pods that are each six feet apart. Audience members have to buy the entire pod when purchasing tickets.

They also have to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking. Organizers say they are grateful for the chance to keep hosting events.

”Things are changing so quickly that we never know if we will be able to, so we are always grateful when we are able to pull something off,” Katie Ripke, with VenuWorks Cedar Rapids, said.

Ripke said they are also asking people to practice social distancing whenever they are not in their seats.

The theatre is hosting sold-out crowds for Jim Brickman Friday night and Maddie Poppe on Saturday.

