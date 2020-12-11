Mount Vernon boy receives Youth Leadership award for derecho recover efforts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 12-year-old boy, known for his unique derecho recovery efforts, received the youth leadership award from the Cedar Rapids Thursday Noon Optimist Club.

Tommy Rhomberg has made around 180 baseball bats out of derecho debris to raise money for the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation - Derecho Relief Fund.

His classmates in Mount Vernon helped him celebrate during the virtual award ceremony yesterday.

He tells us he never expected all the recognition.

”It was really unexpected, I didn’t even really want my mom to post the Facebook thingy” Rhomberg said.

His efforts have raised more than $2,000 so far for the non-profit. He also has a 2,000 person waiting list of people who want to buy bats.

