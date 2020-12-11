Advertisement

Mount Vernon boy receives Youth Leadership award for derecho recover efforts

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 12-year-old boy, known for his unique derecho recovery efforts, received the youth leadership award from the Cedar Rapids Thursday Noon Optimist Club.

Tommy Rhomberg has made around 180 baseball bats out of derecho debris to raise money for the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation - Derecho Relief Fund.

His classmates in Mount Vernon helped him celebrate during the virtual award ceremony yesterday.

He tells us he never expected all the recognition.

”It was really unexpected, I didn’t even really want my mom to post the Facebook thingy” Rhomberg said.

His efforts have raised more than $2,000 so far for the non-profit. He also has a 2,000 person waiting list of people who want to buy bats.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Luke's COVID-19 testing location is moving to a new location in Twin Falls starting...
COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 in Iowa, 99 additional reported deaths
Cold and icy rain on Friday may turn into 2-5 inches of snow by Saturday in Eastern Iowa this...
Wintry Weather Returns
I-80 to U.S. 218 southbound ramp now open
I-80 to U.S. 218 southbound ramp now open
The Miles Family of Cedar Rapids shares their 2020 story of surviving the derecho and COVID-19.
Former Hawkeye Linebacker and family on surviving the derecho and COVID in 2020
FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov....
Reynolds denies AG Miller’s request to oppose Texas lawsuit to overturn election

Latest News

The Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. (KCRG)
Iowa judge blocks ban of 5 Black Lives Matter supporters from state capitol
Democrat Rita Hart, left, and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.
Rita Hart challenges results in Iowa’s 2nd congressional district race
The bans were reportedly issued over the summer after an incident involving protestors and...
Iowa judge blocks ban on 5 Black Lives Matter supporters from state capitol in Des Moines
Democrat Rita Hart is claiming the recount in Iowa's 2nd congressional district race was...
Rita Hart challenges second district results