Most of our accumulating snow happens overnight through Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold rain continues to fall and eventually, snow will be mixing in later this evening as temperatures drop below freezing.

Most of our accumulating snow will be happening overnight tonight and through Saturday morning. The timing of when rain transitions into snow is still a big factor in how much snowfall areas will see. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until tomorrow from Prairie Du Chien-Waterloo into Oskaloosa-Iowa City. Most of our areas could see 2-5″ of heavy, wet snow by the time this is all said and done.

By Saturday afternoon, the snow looks to wrap up but strong northerly wind gusts remain. Gusts up to 35 mph possible. Expect a cold end to the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 20s on Sunday.

