Liquor sales increase in Iowa in fiscal year 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Liquor sales increased 8.2 percent over the previous fiscal year according to the 2020 annual report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

ABD reported a total of $367.3 million in liquor sales, up from $339.5 million in fiscal year 2019.

ABD reported that alcohol license, permit and certificate issues were down from the previous fiscal year due to COVID-19 mitigation measures.

It reported having issued nearly 17,000 alcohol licenses, permits and certificates that provided a total of $17.6 million in revenue. However, ABD said the increase in liquor sales significantly offset the reduction in revenue from these sales.

The report said American vodka, Canadian whiskey, and spiced rum continued to be the top three categories of liquor products sold during fiscal year 20

Black Velvet, Tito’s, and Captain Morgan were the bestselling brands in their respective categories. The top-selling Iowa-made spirit was Blue Ox Vodka.

The time period for the report was July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

Earlier this year, ABD reported seeing a significant increase in sales as the initial coronavirus pandemic restrictions were being implemented in March.

