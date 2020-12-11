Advertisement

Liquor sales increase in Iowa in fiscal year 2020

(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Liquor sales increased 8.2 percent over the previous fiscal year according to the 2020 annual report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

ABD reported a total of $367.3 million in liquor sales, up from $339.5 million in fiscal year 2019.

ABD reported that alcohol license, permit and certificate issues were down from the previous fiscal year due to COVID-19 mitigation measures.

It reported having issued nearly 17,000 alcohol licenses, permits and certificates that provided a total of $17.6 million in revenue. However, ABD said the increase in liquor sales significantly offset the reduction in revenue from these sales.

The report said American vodka, Canadian whiskey, and spiced rum continued to be the top three categories of liquor products sold during fiscal year 20

Black Velvet, Tito’s, and Captain Morgan were the bestselling brands in their respective categories. The top-selling Iowa-made spirit was Blue Ox Vodka.

The time period for the report was July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

To see the full report, click here.

Earlier this year, ABD reported seeing a significant increase in sales as the initial coronavirus pandemic restrictions were being implemented in March.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Luke's COVID-19 testing location is moving to a new location in Twin Falls starting...
COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 in Iowa, 99 additional reported deaths
Cold and icy rain on Friday may turn into 2-5 inches of snow by Saturday in Eastern Iowa this...
Wintry Weather Returns
I-80 to U.S. 218 southbound ramp now open
I-80 to U.S. 218 southbound ramp now open
The Miles Family of Cedar Rapids shares their 2020 story of surviving the derecho and COVID-19.
Former Hawkeye Linebacker and family on surviving the derecho and COVID in 2020
FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov....
Reynolds denies AG Miller’s request to oppose Texas lawsuit to overturn election

Latest News

Paramount Theatre preparing for two sold-out shows this weekend
Semi hits hatchback, sends one to hospital in Black Hawk County
The Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. (KCRG)
Iowa judge blocks ban of 5 Black Lives Matter supporters from state capitol
Democrat Rita Hart, left, and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.
Rita Hart challenges results in Iowa’s 2nd congressional district race