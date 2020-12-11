Advertisement

Iowa judge blocks ban of 5 Black Lives Matter supporters from state capitol

Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa judge blocked the ban of five Des Moines Black Lives Matter supporters from the state capitol.

The bans were reportedly issued over the summer after an incident involving protestors and authorities at the statehouse.

In the injunction, the court said it finds, “the ban likely burden more speech than is necessary to achieve significant state interests of preventing violence and ensuring public safety.”

The ACLU of Iowa has filed a lawsuit against members of the Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Iowa State Patrol to try to overturn the bans permanently.

