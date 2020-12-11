Advertisement

Iowa City schools to have “virtual learning days” rather than snow days

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District says it will not have snow days this year. Instead, it will have what it calls virtual learning days.

According to the district’s website, guidance for online learning will vary for students depending on various on-site and off-site models.

For hybrid students, all classes will meet as scheduled for those in the online learning program on these days. On-site students will follow the Online Learning Program/100 percent Offsite Schedule. Off-site students will complete asynchronous activities as planned.

For secondary hybrid students, those on-site will follow the Friday Online Learning Program/100 percent off-site schedule. And off-site students will work on asynchronous activities as planned.

The district says while the weather might be unpleasant, it says it is pleased to keep students engaged and learning.

The district will also provide Grab and Go meals at the district’s designated sites on the virtual learning days.

For more information on the district’s plan for “virtual learning days,” click here.

