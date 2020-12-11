Advertisement

Hy-Vee to hire 500 in Iowa to help administer COVID vaccine

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Hy-Vee is not sure when they are going to get their hands on the COVID-19 vaccine, but they know they are going to need more hands to help administer it.

“We anticipate that quite a few people will want to receive it and it’s also a two part vaccine right so they have to get it and they have to get it again within a certain period of time so we’re just looking to kind of increase our staff,” says Christina Gayman, Director of Public Relations for Hy-Vee.

That means 500 new jobs for the state of Iowa, it’s welcome news especially during a pandemic.

“A lot of people see the headlines of where you’ve had layoffs, reductions, but there’s also been some nice growth in the area,” Ron Corbett told us, Business Retention and Expansion Strategist at the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance.

“We think as we continue to recover and certainly the vaccine is playing a part in that, we’re very optimistic about 2021,” Corbett added.

Hy-Vee was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to be one of the national COVID-19 vaccine providers. The roll of those working in the pharmacy have continued to evolve throughout the pandemic.

“It’s much more than just filling prescriptions and consulting on medications, they’ve really become frontline health care,” Gayman says.

They’re encouraging people to apply for the open positions even if they don’t have experience.

“Maybe they were laid off or lost their job during the pandemic and are looking for something new,” Gayman told us.

“If someone is already a licensed or certified pharmacy technician great. If they’re not, they have one year from the time that they are hired into that position to complete those certifications,” she added.

