Grinnell stuns CCA with buzzer-beater in overtime

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grinnell Tigers swept the CCA Clippers in a girl/boy doubleheader on Thursday night in Tiffin.

In the girls game, the Tigers were victorious 59-44 after out-scoring the Clippers 29-17 in the second half. With the win, the Tigers improve to 2-0 while the Clippers drop to 2-1.

In the boys game afterwards, the Tigers needed overtime to take down the Clippers 65-62 thanks to a buzzer-beater from Brooks Latimer. With the win, the Tigers improve to 2-1 while CCA falls to 1-2.

