Gov. Reynolds responds after US advisory panel endorses Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds on Thursday released a statement expressing excitement following the FDA’s emergency approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

An advisory committee for the agency voted 17 to 4 to recommend the authorization.

“The FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine is great news for the state of Iowa and the entire country, and will allow us to move forward in our recovery from COVID-19 with even greater certainty. Because of our proactive planning, our state is ready to receive shipments and quickly distribute them so that our health care workforce and long-term care residents will be vaccinated first,” Reynolds said. “While this is a positive step forward, it will take time until the vaccine is widely available. Until then, we must continue to mitigate the virus by practicing public health measures so we can protect the most vulnerable and preserve hospital resources, while keeping our economy open and our kids in school.”

Reynolds announced the state’s plans for vaccine distribution during a press conference last week.

In total, the state will receive more than 170,000 dozes of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the course of December.

Kelly Garcia, who is the interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Human Services, said she expects anyone who wants the vaccine will have it available to them by the middle of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.