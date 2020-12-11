Fort Madison inmate with COVID dies at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fort Madison inmate with COVID-19 has died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Mark Steven Bailey,63, was pronounced dead at approximately 3:07 am this morning. Officials say his death is likely due to complications related to COVID and other preexisting medical conditions.

Bailey was originally housed at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison before being take to the Iowa City hospital several days earlier for more advanced care as his medical condition began to worsen.

Bailey had been serving a 20-year sentence for two convictions in Polk County for second-degree robbery. His sentence began on February 28, 2007.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.