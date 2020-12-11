Advertisement

Fort Madison inmate with COVID dies at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort...
A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Friday, Apr. 10, 2015. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fort Madison inmate with COVID-19 has died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Mark Steven Bailey,63, was pronounced dead at approximately 3:07 am this morning. Officials say his death is likely due to complications related to COVID and other preexisting medical conditions.

Bailey was originally housed at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison before being take to the Iowa City hospital several days earlier for more advanced care as his medical condition began to worsen.

Bailey had been serving a 20-year sentence for two convictions in Polk County for second-degree robbery. His sentence began on February 28, 2007.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
The Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, is a light display that is caused...
Eastern Iowa has the chance to see Northern Lights Wednesday night
Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
Iowa surpasses 3,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths, as state adopts new reporting method
St. Luke's COVID-19 testing location is moving to a new location in Twin Falls starting...
COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 in Iowa, 99 additional reported deaths
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Police arrest 16-year-old with handgun
Patrice Lambert with the Dubuque County Public Health Department said plasma from people who...
Dubuque County health officials urging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma
Several people were displaced after a fire at Shelter House's Fairweather Lodge home in Iowa...
Several displaced after Shelter House’s Fairweather Lodge damaged in fire
Patrice Lambert with the Dubuque County Public Health Department said plasma from people who...
Dubuque County health officials encouraging plasma donations