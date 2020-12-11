Advertisement

Fire damages Iowa City home on Thursday

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Iowa City battled a house fire on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to a report of a house fires at 135 Amhurst at 1:35 P.M. All occupants were out of the house when the fire departments arrived.

Authorities say flames were showing from the front of the house when they first arrived. After extinguishing the exterior fire, crews then entered the house and discovered the fire had spread to the attic.

The fire was brought under control within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused damage to the both levels of the house and the attic. Damage to the home is estimated to be $90,000. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the ICFD Fire Marshal.

Sixteen fire personnel responded on the initial alarm, followed by a callback of off-duty Iowa City firefighters. The Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communications Center and Mid-American Energy all assisted with the response.

Crews battled a house fire in Iowa City on Thursday, December 20, 2020.
Crews battled a house fire in Iowa City on Thursday, December 20, 2020.(Iowa City Fire Department)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
The Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, is a light display that is caused...
Eastern Iowa has the chance to see Northern Lights Wednesday night
Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
Iowa surpasses 3,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths, as state adopts new reporting method
St. Luke's COVID-19 testing location is moving to a new location in Twin Falls starting...
COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 in Iowa, 99 additional reported deaths
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov....
Reynolds denies AG Miller’s request to oppose Texas lawsuit to overturn election
Hy-Vee will hire 500 pharmacy technicians to administer the COVID vaccine in Iowa.
Hy-Vee to hire 500 in Iowa to help administer COVID vaccine
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Hy-Vee will hire 500 pharmacy technicians to administer the COVID vaccine in Iowa.
Hy-Vee to hire 500 in Iowa to help administer COVID vaccine