Fire damages Iowa City home on Thursday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Iowa City battled a house fire on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to a report of a house fires at 135 Amhurst at 1:35 P.M. All occupants were out of the house when the fire departments arrived.

Authorities say flames were showing from the front of the house when they first arrived. After extinguishing the exterior fire, crews then entered the house and discovered the fire had spread to the attic.

The fire was brought under control within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused damage to the both levels of the house and the attic. Damage to the home is estimated to be $90,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the ICFD Fire Marshal.



Sixteen fire personnel responded on the initial alarm, followed by a callback of off-duty Iowa City firefighters. The Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communications Center and Mid-American Energy all assisted with the response.

Crews battled a house fire in Iowa City on Thursday, December 20, 2020. (Iowa City Fire Department)

