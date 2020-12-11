Advertisement

Ex-credit union manager charged in $1.5 million embezzlement

Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A former manager has been charged with embezzling nearly $1.5 million from a Denison credit union.

Janine Keim was indicted Tuesday on charges of embezzlement and making false statements.

Prosecutors say she and another employee embezzled $1.48 million from Consumers Credit Union, now called Colbalt Credit Union. Prosecutors allege the scheme lasted from May 2012 to March 2018.

Klein is also accused of filing false reports to conceal the missing money.

The credit union’s former head teller, 53-year-old Brenda Jensen, of Denison, pleaded guilty in October to embezzlement. She awaits sentencing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and icy rain on Friday may turn into 2-5 inches of snow by Saturday in Eastern Iowa this...
Wintry Weather Returns
St. Luke's COVID-19 testing location is moving to a new location in Twin Falls starting...
COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 in Iowa, 99 additional reported deaths
FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov....
Reynolds denies AG Miller’s request to oppose Texas lawsuit to overturn election
I-80 to U.S. 218 southbound ramp now open
I-80 to U.S. 218 southbound ramp now open
Our snowfall forecast remains consistent in the 2-5″ range for much of the area and a Winter...
Rain and snow arrive today, advisory issued for most of the area tonight into Saturday

Latest News

Fairweather Lodge in Iowa City caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Workers at Shelter House in need of donations after fire at one of their homes
Police: 2 teens shot, injured inside east Des Moines home
A former credit union manager in Iowa is charged with embezzlement.
Former credit union manager in Iowa charged with embezzlement
An advisory committee voted 17 to 4 to recommend emergency use authorization for Pfizer's...
Here's the timeline for when people can expect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine