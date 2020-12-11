Advertisement

Enrollment in most Iowa public school districts dropped in fall 2020

File photo

Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Fall 2020 enrollment statistics for Iowa’s 327 school districts show a decrease of nearly 5,935 students or 1.21%.

According to Iowa Department of Education data released on Friday, certified enrollment this fall dropped from 490,094 students in 2019 to 484,159 in 2020, marking the first time in ten years certified enrollment decreased from the previous year.

Certified enrollment is used to determine funding for schools and differs slightly from the actual headcount of students enrolled, and decreased at 215 school districts representing 66% of all public school districts in the state.

Des Moines Public Schools had the largest decrease followed by Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Waterloo, Sioux City, Dubuque, Burlington and West Des Moines. 

More students are also enrolled in home school assistance programs this school year. A total of 8,735 students were enrolled in fall 2020 compared to 7,103 in fall 2019. In a home school assistance program students receive some services through their local school district. Iowa also allows for home schooling through competent private instruction and independent private instruction, so not all families use the home school assistance program.

More details on certified enrollment and fall 2020 headcounts are available on the Education Statistics web page on the Iowa Department of Education’s website.

