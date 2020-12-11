Dubuque County to begin COVID-19 vaccinations of health care workers Monday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team announced it has placed its initial order for nearly 2,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers in the county.

A U.S. government advisory panel approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Dubuque County officials said the initial vaccine allocations will go to health care providers who can’t work remotely and have direct contact with patients, and to health care providers and residents at long-term care facilities. This is in accordance with state and CDC issued recommendations for vaccine distribution.

Dubuque County will receive 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, with vaccinations expected to begin immediately.

If the Moderna vaccine receives approval, the county expects to receive 400 doses that will go to healthcare workers at Crescent Community Health Center, Grand River Medical Group, and Medical Associates Clinics facilities on December 21.

County officials said that though the initial distribution will not provide enough doses to vaccinate all healthcare workers at hospitals, it’s a good start.

The vaccinations will be conducted by pharmacies including Hy-Vee, CVS, and Walgreens, among others.

The county expects the next step to be the vaccination of assisted-living facilities in January once more doses become available.

In total, the state of Iowa will receive more than 170,000 dozes of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the course of December.

Kelly Garcia, who is the interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Human Services, said she expects anyone who wants the vaccine will have it available to them by the middle of 2021.

