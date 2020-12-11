Advertisement

Derecho-damaged tree falls on contractor in Cedar Rapids

Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A contractor in Cedar Rapids was hospitalized with serious injuries after a large, derecho-damaged fell on him on Friday.

Cedar Rapids firefighters and other emergency responders were called to the 1800 block of Aaron Drive NW at 12:56 P.M.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man was working to remove a tree behind a residence when, during the process of cutting down the tree, the tree started to rotate and fell on top of him.

When crews arrived, they found the man with a large oak tree on top of him. Authorities say the tree fell on the victim’s lower torso and he was pinned underneath the tree.

Firefighters had to use extrication tools, including air bags, to remove the man from underneath the tree.

The man was extricated at 1:21 P.M. and taken by Area Ambulance to a local hospital.

