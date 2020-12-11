Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police arrest 16-year-old with handgun

(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police arrested a 16-year-old with a handgun early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers received a report of suspicious activity near the 2600 block of Matthew Drive SW at 2:59 A.M. Police were told two individuals were using flashlights to look into vehicles.

When officers arrived, they located a garage door partially open in the 2700 block of Willow Street SW, as well as a vehicle that was parked in the driveway with a broken window and items missing.

Around the same time, officers located a suspect in the 2600 block of Willow Street SW that matched the description of one of the individuals looking into vehicles with a flashlight.

The suspect, identified as a 16-year old male, was searched and officers found a handgun in his possession. Investigators determined the handgun was reported stolen on September 7, 2020 from a residence in Cedar Rapids.  

The 16-year-old was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Trafficking in Stolen Weapons, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Interference with Official Acts.  He was taken to the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say the investigation into reported burglaries in the area is active and ongoing investigation 

A second suspect in the incident not located by officers who searched the area.

