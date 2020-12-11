Athlete of the Week: Peyton Glandon

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s KCRG TV9 Athlete of the Week is Sigourney’s Peyton Glandon. Glandon is the manager for the Sigourney-Keota football and basketball teams but he is much more than just a manager for teams, he is also the school’s biggest fan. Glandon had a real thrill this fall when the Sigourney-Keota football advanced all the way to the state semi-finals in the UNI-Dome. Glandon a Senior will attend Indian Hills Community college next season and he big goals after graduation.

