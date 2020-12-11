Advertisement

Another delay expected in Harvey Weinstein extradition

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for the start of...
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for the start of jury selection in his sexual assault trial in New York. The convicted former movie producer is expected to appear briefly via video from a New York prison Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, as part of legal efforts to send him to California to face sexual assault charges.(Seth Wenig | AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to appear briefly via video from a New York prison Friday as part of legal efforts to send him to California to face sexual assault charges.

Authorities say the extradition proceeding, originally scheduled for August, likely will be postponed again, this time until April 9.

Weinstein, 68, is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in New York City earlier this year on charges of rape and sexual assault against two women.

He faces similar charges involving five women in California, stemming from alleged assaults in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Because Weinstein is imprisoned in New York, a judge must sign off on transferring him to the custody of Los Angeles authorities to be tried there.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office agreed to the first delay because of the pandemic, a spokesman said.

Weinstein survived a bout with the coronavirus in March at the maximum-security Wende Correctional Facility east of Buffalo, where he is incarcerated. His lawyers said he experienced symptoms of COVID-19 again in mid-November but did not test positive for the disease at that time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Luke's COVID-19 testing location is moving to a new location in Twin Falls starting...
COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 in Iowa, 99 additional reported deaths
Cold and icy rain on Friday may turn into 2-5 inches of snow by Saturday in Eastern Iowa this...
Wintry Weather Returns
I-80 to U.S. 218 southbound ramp now open
I-80 to U.S. 218 southbound ramp now open
The Miles Family of Cedar Rapids shares their 2020 story of surviving the derecho and COVID-19.
Former Hawkeye Linebacker and family on surviving the derecho and COVID in 2020
FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov....
Reynolds denies AG Miller’s request to oppose Texas lawsuit to overturn election

Latest News

The Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. (KCRG)
Iowa judge blocks ban of 5 Black Lives Matter supporters from state capitol
Democrat Rita Hart, left, and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.
Rita Hart challenges results in Iowa’s 2nd congressional district race
Tommy Rhomberg and his bats, which he carves out of trees brought down by a powerful derecho.
Mount Vernon boy receives Youth Leadership award for derecho recover efforts
40 indicted in alleged SC drug empire conducted from prison
A driver with FedEx carries a package away from a van, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Seattle. Store...
Retailers urge shoppers to buy early amid shipping crunch