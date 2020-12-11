77 additional COVID-19 deaths, 2,057 cases reported

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 77 Iowans have died of COVID-19 and 2,057 more Iowans tested positive for the virus.

These additional deaths, reported over the last 24 hours, brings the state’s total to 3,197 as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The state’s data shows a total of 253,085 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Of the Iowans who were reported to have died, 2,930 listed COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death and 267 listed COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

The state reports 183,213 Iowans have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began. That’s a change of 5,413 over the last 24 hours.

According to the data the state makes available, 5,587 COVID-19 tests were conducted, making the total 1,273,664 since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 36.8 percent.

There are currently a total of 833 Iowans hospitalized, with 128 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 175 are in the ICU and 97 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.