77 additional COVID-19 deaths, 2,057 cases reported

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 77 Iowans have died of COVID-19 and 2,057 more Iowans tested positive for the virus.

These additional deaths, reported over the last 24 hours, brings the state’s total to 3,197 as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The state’s data shows a total of 253,085 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Of the Iowans who were reported to have died, 2,930 listed COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death and 267 listed COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

The state reports 183,213 Iowans have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began. That’s a change of 5,413 over the last 24 hours.

According to the data the state makes available, 5,587 COVID-19 tests were conducted, making the total 1,273,664 since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 36.8 percent.

There are currently a total of 833 Iowans hospitalized, with 128 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 175 are in the ICU and 97 are on ventilators.

