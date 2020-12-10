Wintry Weather Returns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After two mild days, the weather turns wintrier for the end of the week.

We are expecting a dry start to Friday. Moisture continues to flow northward overnight into Friday thickening the cloud cover across the state. An area of low pressure lifts out of the Plains, moving northeast brings the moisture and lift for precipitation to begin.

It appears a cold rain starts around midday Friday. Then later we get the more rain/snow and snow moves in, which by Saturday afternoon leaves accumulating snow behind.

Cold and icy rain on Friday may turn into 2-5 inches of snow by Saturday in Eastern Iowa this weekend. (KCRG-TV9)

Right now it looks like a 2-5″ blanket is likely across most of the TV-9 viewing area. The lighter amounts appear to be across our northwest zone. The timing of the rain/snow transition will be key in forecast amounts.

The rain/snow and snow will most definitely impact travel. With rain and snow, visibility will be reduced. As a mix of rain/snow transitions to snow, we can expect slippery road conditions to develop.

