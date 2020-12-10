UnityPoint Health increases minimum wage to $15 an hour

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health says it is increasing its minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour.

It says this is in recognition of the critical role its frontline workers play during the pandemic.

This affects about 33 percent of the health system’s more than 30,000 team members.

This increase will impact eligible team and union members in Iowa and Illinois.

Workers who will likely see the change work in roles such as housekeeping, food service and nursing assistants.

The increase goes into effect in January.

