Unemployment claims increase in Iowa following Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reported 10,747 Iowans filed initial unemployment claims from November 29 to December 5.

That’s an increase of 5,390 from last week’s adjusted numbers, but IWD says an increase was expected.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims increased in Iowa last week by 9,409 from the previous week. That makes a total of 43,121 continuing weekly unemployment claims.

IWD said the increase in initial and continuing claims was primarily due to construction and manufacturing claims from Thanksgiving week.

An increasing percentage of people in Iowa have indicated to IWD that their unemployment claims are not related to COVID-19. Last week nearly 59.3 percent of claimants indicated the claims were not COVID-related. That’s an increase from the 53.2 percent from the week before.

IWD reports November through February are typically the months that see the most unemployment claims due to seasonal layoffs in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing.

Unemployment claims were up across the country last week to 853,000.

For more information on this week’s data in Iowa, click here.

