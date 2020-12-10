UIHC hoping to start vaccinating workers next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is among the facilities receiving an allotment of the first shipment though it doesn’t know yet how many doses they’ll get.

Leaders say the goal is to start vaccinating next week. UI Health care workers will go first. The ones who treat Covid-19 patients will be prioritized. While they are encouraging their workers to get the vaccine, they won’t make it mandatory.

Staff will be vaccinated on the main campus. They’ll get to as many as they can. UIHC is confident the vaccine is safe, saying all of the data from the FDA website looks great. They say people may experience a sore arm and flu like feelings. They are working to reach out to all communities to let them know the vaccine is safe.

TV-9 did ask them about adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine in the U-K, with a recommendation that people with a significant history of allergic reactions not get the vaccine. They say that’s common with all vaccines.

“The good news is we do have ways of managing acute allergic infections with vaccines,” said Dr. Patricia Winokur, the principal investigator for University of Iowa’s Pfizer clinical trial site. “We use Epinephrine and UI health care we will be administering the vaccines in a location we have the proper emergency equipment in medications.”

Hospital leaders say it’s important that vaccinated people continue to follow safety guidelines. They’re still learning more on how the vaccine impacts person to person transmission, or if someone who’s vaccinated could transmit the virus.

People who had Covid should still get vaccinated. Leaders say they are prepared to be a site to offer vaccines to patients. They are still waiting to see how much of a supply they will get.

