Some Cedar Rapids students head back to classrooms for the first time since the spring

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -On Wednesday, some students in the Cedar Rapids School District got to be back in classrooms for the first time since March. Several of the middle and high schools that were closed after being damaged in the August derecho reopened for in-person and hybrid learning.

Vanessa Nienau’s son started 6th grade this year, making his introduction to middle school an unusual one. ”It’s definitely an interesting way to start the year,” says Nienau.

Students at McKinley and Franklin Middle Schools and Jefferson and Washington High Schools haven’t had an in-person learning option available all year. Not because of the pandemic, but because of widespread derecho damage to the buildings. Nienau says the last few months of virtual learning haven’t been easy, saying “It’s a challenge. I work from home, so it’s difficult to give him the level of help he needs while I’m trying to keep working, but the teachers have been really creative. They’ve been really good about communicating.

Now, the buildings are repaired, with middle schools offering in-person every day, and high schools going hybrid. Christine Engel has two daughters at McKinley Middle School. She said all online was going pretty well, but missing out on the social part of school has been tough. Her daughters haven’t been inside school for nearly nine months. ”They were very ready to come back today. I think McKinley has done an excellent job of getting the kids prepared and ready to go,” says Engel.

The entire Cedar Rapids School District moved back from all-online this week, sooner than expected after the positivity rate for public school districts in Linn County dropped to 12.6% over the last two weeks, as of Wednesday.

Nienau says she does have concerns about COVID-19, but that learning in-person is worth it for her family. “COVID is scary. But one thing I’ve kind of realized is that the risks are outweighed by the benefits for him to be able to get that one-on-one time with teachers, and be able to be supervised and stay focused,” says Nienau.

Taft Middle School, also closed due to derecho damage, will bring students back next Monday. And Kennedy High School will open for in-person learning in mid-January.

