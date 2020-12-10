Advertisement

Scientists take close look at how Iowans could be affected by climate change

Environmental Group Calls For Climate Change Committee
Environmental Group Calls For Climate Change Committee(MGN Online)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Iowa (KYOU) -

Megan Latshaw, a scientist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health says even here in the Midwest, Iowa is already being affected by climate change. But, she says it goes even further than that. It impacts your well being.

“The easiest one to talk about is heat right? It clearly results from climate change. And, it also has a clear impact on health. If you’re hot you can have cramps, you can have heat exhaustion. You can have heat stroke or even death,” Latshaw tells KYOU.

Another weather issue we face in Iowa is flooding-- Latshaw points to this as another example of a disaster that could have lasting health effects.

“Floods, it can lead to injuries, it can lead to housing insecurities. It can lead to toxic exposures from the flood waters or even the resulting mold when the flood water recedes,” she adds.

These are just some of the challenges we face in the state, these issues could be given a closer look with a new administration coming into the white house.

President-elect Joe Biden has already said he plans to tackle climate change right away. Latshaw says this is the quick action that needs to happen saying: “We need sweeping changes if we are going to slow the tide of climate change because it has tremendous momentum and it takes a long time to change the direction of climate change.”

