Salvation Army of Dubuque pauses bell ringing due to COVID-19 case

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army of Dubuque has temporarily paused bell ringing after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Paid bell ringing will be paused while all staff are tested and the office will also stay closed.

The Salvation Army says these acts are being done as a safety precaution.

They are not aware of any known exposure to the public.

Volunteer bell ringing will start again on December 11.

They are asking anyone interested to sign up to volunteer on their website.

