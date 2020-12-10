Advertisement

Reynolds announces state providing 30-day supply of PPE to long-term care facilities

Iowa has hit a new, all-time high for the number of outbreaks at long term care facilities.
Iowa has hit a new, all-time high for the number of outbreaks at long term care facilities.
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that the state is providing a 30-day supply of PPE to long-term care facilities at all 432 nursing homes throughout Iowa at no charge.

Supplies include face masks, gowns and gloves.

Besides health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities are among the top priority for vaccinations.

Reynolds said vaccinations will begin in those facilities on December 28th.

Walgreens and C-V-S as well as Community Pharmacy out of Nebraska will be assisting with the vaccinations.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
Source: MGN Online
Investigators uncover 82 pounds of methamphetamine in Iowa drug distribution investigation
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
State reports 1,393 more Iowans tested positive for COVID-19
Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
Iowa surpasses 3,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths, as state adopts new reporting method
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Kernels invited by Minnesota Twins to be High-Class A affiliate
Cedar Rapids Kernels invited by Minnesota Twins to be High-Class A affiliate
Staff at Northeast Iowa Community College say they expect to see more interest in their Short...
People who lost jobs because of the COVID-19 switch careers to stay afloat
Linn County Crime Stoppers now offering $10K reward for arrest in fatal July shooting
Linn County Crime Stoppers now offering $10K reward for arrest in fatal July shooting
Some Cedar Rapids students get back into the classroom for the first time since March
Some Cedar Rapids students head back to classrooms for the first time since the spring
Some Cedar Rapids students get back into the classroom for the first time since March
Some Cedar Rapids students get back into the classroom for the first time since March