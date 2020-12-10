Reynolds announces state providing 30-day supply of PPE to long-term care facilities
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that the state is providing a 30-day supply of PPE to long-term care facilities at all 432 nursing homes throughout Iowa at no charge.
Supplies include face masks, gowns and gloves.
Besides health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities are among the top priority for vaccinations.
Reynolds said vaccinations will begin in those facilities on December 28th.
Walgreens and C-V-S as well as Community Pharmacy out of Nebraska will be assisting with the vaccinations.
