Police investigate homicide in Sioux City apartment

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Police have identified a man whose body was found last week inside a Sioux City apartment used by transients.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the body of 61-year-old Daniel Harden was found Dec. 1 inside the apartment building.

An autopsy used to identify the body ruled Harden’s death as a homicide. Investigators have said Harden appeared to have been beaten and had likely been dead for about a week when his body was found.

The apartment is part of a complex where 33-year-old Solomon Blackbird was shot on Nov. 1. He later died.

Police have said the two deaths did not appear to be related.

