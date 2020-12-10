Advertisement

One last mild day, rain and snow arrive tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on one more mild day as highs surge well into the 50s across the area. Records for this date are in the upper 50s, so we’ll be close in spots! Enjoy today as things will be sharply colder tomorrow and turning more active as well. We still expect a dry start to your Friday, then as moisture creeps in from the southwest, increasing chances of rain and snow. This precipitation will be around tomorrow night into Saturday and as the cold north wind increases, the temperatures will likely sit in the lower 30s for most areas. As for snowfall amounts, there still remains considerable uncertainty as to when the rain/snow transition occurs as well as the impacts of the recent warm weather. At this time, a general 2-5″ snow event is possible for much of the area, with lighter amounts from Waterloo and points northwest. Plan on colder temperatures to take over Sunday into Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
The Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, is a light display that is caused...
Eastern Iowa has the chance to see Northern Lights Wednesday night
Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
Iowa surpasses 3,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths, as state adopts new reporting method
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Another winner of a day ahead of a rain/snow chance on Friday
The Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, is a light display that is caused...
Eastern Iowa has the chance to see Northern Lights Wednesday night
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast