One last mild day, rain and snow arrive tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on one more mild day as highs surge well into the 50s across the area. Records for this date are in the upper 50s, so we’ll be close in spots! Enjoy today as things will be sharply colder tomorrow and turning more active as well. We still expect a dry start to your Friday, then as moisture creeps in from the southwest, increasing chances of rain and snow. This precipitation will be around tomorrow night into Saturday and as the cold north wind increases, the temperatures will likely sit in the lower 30s for most areas. As for snowfall amounts, there still remains considerable uncertainty as to when the rain/snow transition occurs as well as the impacts of the recent warm weather. At this time, a general 2-5″ snow event is possible for much of the area, with lighter amounts from Waterloo and points northwest. Plan on colder temperatures to take over Sunday into Sunday night.

