Mild & sunny today, rain/snow moves in Friday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another mild and nice day today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

A few clouds will build in tonight and tomorrow morning ahead of our next system. Temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s.

The morning hours for Friday look to be dry, but the chance of rain increases after 12 pm. Highs will be in the mid-30s. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will start to drop and hover around that freezing point where rain could transition into a rain/snow mix and eventually all over into snow overnight Friday into Saturday.

As for snowfall amounts, there’s still uncertainty as to when the rain/snow transition occurs and the impacts of the warm weather. A general 2-5″ snow event is possible for much of the area, with lighter amounts from Waterloo and points northwest. Temperatures will then be chilly with highs in the 20s on Sunday.

