Advertisement

Mercy Medical Center donates 12 defibrillators to area schools, churches, non-profits

Mery Medical Center in Cedar Rapids
Mery Medical Center in Cedar Rapids
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center announced on Thursday it donated 12 Automated External Defibrillators (or AEDs) to area schools, churches and community organizations.

These donations are part of the hospital’s AED donation program that provides the life-saving device to local non-profits in financial need. These latest donations makes 85 AEDs the hospital has donated since the program began.

AEDs are used to check heart rhythm and treat Sudden Cardiac Arrest. The device can send an electric shock to the heart that can restore normal rhythm.

The AEDs went to the following locations, with two of the locations receiving two AEDs:

  1. Olivet Presbyterian Church, 237 10th St. NW, Cedar Rapids
  2. Toddville Free Methodists Church, 309 Johnson Dr., Toddville
  3. ASAC, 3601 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids
  4. ASAC, 4050 Bowling St. SW, Cedar Rapids
  5. Catherine McAuley Center, 1220 5th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids
  6. Discovery Living, 1015 Old Marion Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids
  7. Willis Dady Homeless Services, 1247 4th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids
  8. Foundation 2 (Mental Health Access Center), 501 13th St. NW, Cedar Rapids (2)
  9. Cedar Valley Christian School/Cedar Valley Bible Church, 3636 Cottage Grove Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids (2)
  10. Holy Family School St. Jude Center, 3100 1st Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
The Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, is a light display that is caused...
Eastern Iowa has the chance to see Northern Lights Wednesday night
Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
Iowa surpasses 3,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths, as state adopts new reporting method
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US

Latest News

phone scams
Iowa Attorney General’s Office warns about Amazon, Amazon gift card scam
The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
UnityPoint Health increases minimum wage to $15 an hour
Iowa City man arrested after robbing a store, threatening a clerk with a knife
St. Luke's COVID-19 testing location is moving to a new location in Twin Falls starting...
COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 in Iowa, 99 additional reported deaths