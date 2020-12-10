Mercy Medical Center donates 12 defibrillators to area schools, churches, non-profits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center announced on Thursday it donated 12 Automated External Defibrillators (or AEDs) to area schools, churches and community organizations.

These donations are part of the hospital’s AED donation program that provides the life-saving device to local non-profits in financial need. These latest donations makes 85 AEDs the hospital has donated since the program began.

AEDs are used to check heart rhythm and treat Sudden Cardiac Arrest. The device can send an electric shock to the heart that can restore normal rhythm.

The AEDs went to the following locations, with two of the locations receiving two AEDs:

Olivet Presbyterian Church, 237 10th St. NW, Cedar Rapids Toddville Free Methodists Church, 309 Johnson Dr., Toddville ASAC, 3601 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids ASAC, 4050 Bowling St. SW, Cedar Rapids Catherine McAuley Center, 1220 5th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids Discovery Living, 1015 Old Marion Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids Willis Dady Homeless Services, 1247 4th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids Foundation 2 (Mental Health Access Center), 501 13th St. NW, Cedar Rapids (2) Cedar Valley Christian School/Cedar Valley Bible Church, 3636 Cottage Grove Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids (2) Holy Family School St. Jude Center, 3100 1st Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.