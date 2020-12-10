Marion Disaster Recovery Grant Fund awards over $18K

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Chamber Foundation announced on Wednesday that over $18,000 has been awarded to Marion residents and small businesses through the Disaster Recovery Grant.

The grant was created through the Marion Chamber Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund, which began receiving donations from across the country following the Derecho storm on August 10th.

A second round of applications is open through December 30, 2020.

”We are pleased to distribute the first round of funds to those in our community who were impacted by the derecho,” said Jill Ackerman, Marion Chamber president in a statement. “We know there are more residents and businesses working to recover and we encourage them to apply for the second round of grants.”

Marion residential applicants are eligible for a grant up to $500 and Marion small business applicants are eligible for a grant up to $1,500.

The grant program is designed to aid the most severely impacted residents and businesses. Funds may be used for emergency housing needs, insurance deductibles that the grantee cannot afford, help with clean up, tree and debris removal, tree replacement and/or property repairs that were caused by the disaster and not covered by insurance.

An application review board will review and award applications monthly until the fund is depleted.

More information, eligibility requirements, and the full application can be found at https://www.marioncc.org/disaster-recovery-grant.html.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.