Judge upholds pollution fine against Iowa cattle farmers

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) - An administrative judge has approved a $76,000 penalty against an Iowa cattle feedlot for violating the Clean Water Act.

The judge ruled that Tony and Joshua Brown, who operate Riverview Cattle in Armstrong, discharged pollutants from their cattle feedlot on 41 days into the East Fork of the Des Moines River.

The Environmental Protection Agency said the business did not obtain a federally required permit for the discharges.

The cattle company contended the pollutants never reached the river. Administrative Judge Christine Donelian Coughlin agreed with the EPA and found the feedlot liable for Clean Water Act violations.

