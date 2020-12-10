Advertisement

‘Joy Drive’ bringing seniors a gift and a hot meal for the holidays

By Phil Reed
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Horizons, A Family Service Alliance in Cedar Rapids says the pandemic has caused a 25% increase in seniors needing their meals on wheels services. They say some have lost their jobs, while others are scared to go to the grocery store. It’s been hard for the nonprofit the meet those needs without the ability to hold their traditional fundraisers.

This year they are doing a Joy Drive. Leaders are collecting donations to bring a senior a gift and a holiday meal. Part of the fundraiser will also go towards Horizon’s day to day operations. Organizers say it’s important to continue providing nutritious meals to seniors in need.

“Older adults are at risk for frailty,” said Sofia Mehaffey, Community Relations and Grants Director. “They are vulnerable to food insecurity and hunger. So it’s important that the meal that we provide to those seniors is nutritionally sound. All of the meals that we do are verified by a dietician.”

The drive runs until Friday. Click here to donate or volunteer.

