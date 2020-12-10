Iowa State Penitentiary inmate assaults three correctional officers

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCRG) - An inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary assaulted three correctional officers on Wednesday.

Officials reported the three officers were escorting the inmate to the infirmary for medical attention when the inmate unexpectedly attacked the officers with closed-fist strikes.

As the three officers tried to restrain the inmate, another officer called in additional assistance and used pepper spray to gain control of the inmate.

The three offers who were attacked were taken to a local hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Officials reported the inmate did not suffer any major injuries during the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Officials did not release the names of anyone involved in the incident.

