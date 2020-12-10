Advertisement

Iowa DNR looking to address lingering Derecho damage at wildlife habitats

Iowa DNR Timber Salvage Project
Iowa DNR Timber Salvage Project(Phil Reed)
By Phil Reed
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Lingering derecho damage is hurting wildlife habitats, and fixing it is actually a chance for the state to earn money. The timber Salvage project will cover acres at Vernace Woods and East Salt Creek in Tama County, as well as Chain-O-Lakes in Linn County.

Steve Woodruff and his team with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources spend a lot of time at Chain-O-Lakes. They get a close look at the uprooted trees and snapped branches

“It’s kind of disheartening really,” he said. “It’s just ugly it really is.” People like to use the land for activates like hunting, and bird watching. The derecho has made over 300 acres of timber almost impossible to walk pass.

“I do see people out there,” said Woodruff. “But it’s not the numbers like it was.” It’s making things hard for wildlife there as well.

“How they travel through there,” said Woodruff. “It might change them to where they might have moved out of the area a little bit.”

So they hope the Timber Salvage project will help them clear out some of the downed trees. A log buyer will come buy the lumber and take it away. It’s not costing taxpayers anything, and the DNR will use the cash for future projects.

“That’s going to give us that access where we can start doing the activities we want to start improving the timber,” said Mark Vitosh with the Iowa DNR.

They hope to have the project going in January. In the meantime, Woodruff will continue walking the woods and looking at the aftermath.

“It’s just Mother Nature,” he said. “She can come and give us a 1-2 punch.” The meeting starts at 6:30pm. Click here for the zoom link.

