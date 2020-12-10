Iowa City townhouse fire causes estimated $50,000 in damage

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters were called to the fire at a townhouse located at 304 West Side Drive at around 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said there was one occupant, but they had exited the home by the time crews arrived.

The fire was found in a bedroom on the second story. Officials said firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 12 minutes of arrival.

No injuries were reported.

Officials estimate the fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

