Advertisement

Iowa City townhouse fire causes estimated $50,000 in damage

A mother and son were hurt and taken to Iowa City after a rolled over tractor caught fire in...
A mother and son were hurt and taken to Iowa City after a rolled over tractor caught fire in Illinois City. (MGN)(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters were called to the fire at a townhouse located at 304 West Side Drive at around 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said there was one occupant, but they had exited the home by the time crews arrived.

The fire was found in a bedroom on the second story. Officials said firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 12 minutes of arrival.

No injuries were reported.

Officials estimate the fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
The Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, is a light display that is caused...
Eastern Iowa has the chance to see Northern Lights Wednesday night
Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
Iowa surpasses 3,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths, as state adopts new reporting method
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US

Latest News

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Gulf Coast region (Bay, Franklin, and Gulf counties)...
Unemployment claims increase in Iowa following Thanksgiving
I-80 to U.S. 218 southbound ramp now open
I-80 to U.S. 218 southbound ramp now open
Cedar Falls suspends paid parking in municipal parking lots due to pandemic
The Justice Department is now investigating Hunter Biden's taxes.
Justice Department investigating Hunter Biden's taxes