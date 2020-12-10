Advertisement

Iowa City man arrested after robbing a store, threatening a clerk with a knife

(MGN Image)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was arrested on Wednesday night after police say he attempted to rob a convenience store while wielding a knife.

Police responded to a report about the ongoing incident at the Delimart located at 525 Highway 1 West just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived they found that the on-duty employee was able to escape and the suspect had locked himself in the office of the store.

One of the officers talked the suspect into dropping the knife. After that the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Jonathan Patrick St. John.

St. John has been charged with robbery in the first degree, assault with a deadly weapon and going armed with intent.

In a criminal complaint, officials wrote that the store clerk told them St. John made several motions with the knife that made him feel threatened.

Officials also said St. John apologized for threatening the clerk and robbing the store, telling them someone in his head told him to perform those actions.

St. John also reportedly told officials he got off a bus and went to the store with the sole purpose of robbing it.

