Advertisement

Iowa Attorney General’s Office warns about Amazon, Amazon gift card scam

phone scams
phone scams
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said Iowans with or without Amazon accounts have reported unwanted calls and emails referring to purchases, deliveries, gift cards or other issues involving Amazon or other retailers, and warns these are scams.

This comes as the pandemic has more people shopping online.

The Attorney General’s Office issued the following advice:

  • Do not respond to calls asking you to confirm purchases on Amazon or another retailer. Do not “press 1” or follow other instructions to connect to customer service. Hang up! The FTC has recordings of calls involving Amazon and Apple scams in this alert.
  • Do not call the customer service number you are given in an unsolicited call or email. If you do have questions about your account, go to the retailer’s website (be sure it is the legitimate website, not simply the first website you find on an internet search) and contact customer service.
  • If you receive an unsolicited call, do not give out personal information, including bank account information. Do not give the caller access to your computer, as has happened in some scams reported to law enforcement and our office.
  • Beware of emails from acquaintances asking if you have an Amazon account. Consumers have reported that their email accounts have been hacked and emails sent to their contact lists.
  • Do not reply to messages asking you to pay in Amazon gift cards. Government agencies and legitimate charities will not ask you to pay in gift cards.
  • Examine all emails carefully and beware of clicking on links or opening attachments.
  • Be sure you are on a genuine e-commerce site. Fraudulent websites can appear on social media and other advertisements. These sites can fool consumers into entering personal data and credit card information.
  • Even while shopping on Amazon or other sites, you may encounter third-party vendors, which fulfill and ship their own inventory. Some third-party sellers are notorious for selling fake products. To avoid a counterfeit Christmas, see our tips in our Consumer Focus newsletter.  

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
The Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, is a light display that is caused...
Eastern Iowa has the chance to see Northern Lights Wednesday night
Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
Iowa surpasses 3,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths, as state adopts new reporting method
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US

Latest News

Mery Medical Center in Cedar Rapids
Mercy Medical Center donates 12 defibrillators to area schools, churches, non-profits
The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
UnityPoint Health increases minimum wage to $15 an hour
Iowa City man arrested after robbing a store, threatening a clerk with a knife
St. Luke's COVID-19 testing location is moving to a new location in Twin Falls starting...
COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 in Iowa, 99 additional reported deaths