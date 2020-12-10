Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 19 locations in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced on Wednesday it plans to offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 of its pharmacy locations.

Testing will begin at on December 10, with more locations beginning testing over the next two weeks. Each location will be testing between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hy-Vee said the testing process will be done via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process, with results being provided in about 1-2 hours after testing.

Hy-Vee is only accepting payment for testing by credit or debit card, with cost for tests varying by location. Patients are required to wear a mask during testing.

Hy-Vee said it is following CDC guidance for the rapid antigen testing. Under that guidance, only those who are symptomatic or asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days will be eligible for testing.

Here are the Iowa locations:

Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Hy-Vee on Agency, 3140 Agency St., Burlington, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

College Square Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mt. Vernon Road, Cedar Rapids, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

3860 Elmore Ave. (Gordman’s parking lot), Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 NW Arterial, Dubuque, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Fort Dodge Hy-Vee, 115 S. 29th St., Fort Dodge, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

1201 N. Dodge St. (former North Dodge Hy-Vee location), Iowa City, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Keokuk Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St., Keokuk, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee, 1700 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

South Hy-Vee, 1025 N. Quincy Ave., Ottumwa, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Hy-Vee on Hamilton, 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Urbandale Hy-Vee, 8701 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, IA; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10

West Lakes Hy-Vee, 1725 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

