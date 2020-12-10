House of a Former Hawkeye Linebacker and family on surviving the derecho and COVID in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 2020 has been a rough one for a lot of families dealing with Covid 19 and the Derecho. But it’s probably fair to say 2020 has been a real bummer for the Miles family of Cedar Rapids. And a year they would like to forget and turn the page to 2021.

“You could just smell fresh air and trees kind of come billowing down into the basement i’m in the kitchen,” said Lindsey Miles. “We knew it couldn’t be good. It’s like you watch those movies you know it’s a disaster zone really was. All of our trees were down light is coming in our backyard that wouldn’t normally be there.”

“Did hurricane just happen in the middle of the Midwest and Iowa?” Former Hawkyeye football player and Linn-Mar Assistant Coach Ed Miles asked himself. “And then immediately things start going through your mind ok what is next?

Miles and his wife Lindsay couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the damage to their house on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids. It was heartbreaking for the Miles family especially when they found out their house was a total loss.

“It is hard to build a house like what we had. It is a 100 year old house,” said Lindsey. “So we are kind of facing the reality that what we do is probably going to be more expensive.”

Ed and Lindsey had to relocate their their incredibly cut family of five into a rental and they are going to rebuild in the same lot but it has been difficult navigating thru insurance issues.

“Our insurance policy isn’t the greatest in terms of cleanup costs,” Lindsey said. “Just we’ve had to do so far is probably cost as much as our insurance policy gives us without even including the demo work.”

Ed says his time on the football field has helped him cope with all the stress he faced this year.

“Adversity I’ve been through that a couple of times in my career and in life. Your outlook is always positive and with the support that we have from friends family each other. You get through it.”

On top of having their house destroyed Lindsey also tested positive for COVID-19.

“We just hunker down for a couple of weeks,” Lindsey said. “It’s just been a year of adapting just figuring things out.”

“I think a lot of people are feeling that way about 2020 right now,” said Ed. “If we get through this year of everything that’s going on with COVID and the derecho 2021 has to be a little bit better.”

