Cristhian Rivera jury trial rescheduled due to coronavirus pandemic

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A district court judge has ordered the rescheduling of the Cristhian Rivera jury trial due to the pandemic.

Cristhian Rivera is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

The judge said the decision was made after consulting with counsel and Scott County officials and is in accordance with the order from the Iowa Supreme Court to postpone jury trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial had been scheduled for January 25, but has been moved to 9 a.m. on May 17 at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.

A pretrial conference had been scheduled for January 12, but has been rescheduled for April 15 at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma.

