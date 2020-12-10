Advertisement

Cristhian Rivera jury trial rescheduled due to coronavirus pandemic

Rivera is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts
The man suspected of murdering Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts last year will appear in court...
The man suspected of murdering Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts last year will appear in court Tuesday. Cristhian Rivera was charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old University of Iowa student who disappeared in July of 2018 while out for a jog. (NBC)(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A district court judge has ordered the rescheduling of the Cristhian Rivera jury trial due to the pandemic.

Cristhian Rivera is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

The judge said the decision was made after consulting with counsel and Scott County officials and is in accordance with the order from the Iowa Supreme Court to postpone jury trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial had been scheduled for January 25, but has been moved to 9 a.m. on May 17 at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.

A pretrial conference had been scheduled for January 12, but has been rescheduled for April 15 at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds is extending Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16th with a few...
Gov. Reynolds extends disaster emergency with a few changes
The Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, is a light display that is caused...
Eastern Iowa has the chance to see Northern Lights Wednesday night
Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
Iowa surpasses 3,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths, as state adopts new reporting method
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US

Latest News

St. Luke's COVID-19 testing location is moving to a new location in Twin Falls starting...
COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 in Iowa, 99 additional reported deaths
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, former United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom...
Tom Vilsack officially announced as President-elect Biden’s Secretary of Agriculture
The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Gulf Coast region (Bay, Franklin, and Gulf counties)...
Unemployment claims increase in Iowa following Thanksgiving
A mother and son were hurt and taken to Iowa City after a rolled over tractor caught fire in...
Iowa City townhouse fire causes estimated $50,000 in damage