COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 in Iowa, 99 additional reported deaths

St. Luke's COVID-19 testing location is moving to a new location in Twin Falls starting Wednesday, Dec. 9.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 2,246 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those additional cases, reported over the last 24 hours, bring the state’s total to 251,028 since the pandemic began.

The state also reported 99 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 3,120 as of 10:30 a.m.

Of the Iowans who have died, the state listed 2,865 as COVID-19 being the underlying cause of death, and 255 have COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

According to the data the state makes available, 6,168 COVID-19 tests were conducted, making the total 1,268,077 since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 36.4 percent.

There are currently a total of 863 Iowans hospitalized, with 124 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 189 are in the ICU and 114 are on ventilators.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state reported 177,800 Iowans have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, Governor Reynolds extended Iowa’s disaster emergency proclamation to December 16. It had been set to expire on Thursday. Reynolds said the state will be monitoring virus activity and will make a decision about further changes to the proclamation next week.

