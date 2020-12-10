Advertisement

Clark’s 3-pointer gives Iowa comeback win over rival Iowa State

By Josh Christensen
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa never had a lead until the final minute of the game, which is the most important part. The Hawkeyes fought back from an 18-point deficit to beat rival Iowa State, 82-80.

Iowa State led 73-56 heading into the fourth quarter. Junior Ashley Joens scored 30 of her 35 points through the first three quarters for the Cyclones. Then something clicked for Iowa in the fourth quarter, it was freshman Caitlin Clark. She finished with 34 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer that put the Hawkeyes up 82-80 with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game. Iowa State had a chance with 3.3 seconds to either tie or win the game, but couldn’t get a shot off in time.

The Hawkeyes have now beaten the Cyclones five years in a row.

