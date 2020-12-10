Cedar Rapids Kernels invited by Minnesota Twins to be High-Class A affiliate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have received an invitation from the Minnesota Twins to be an affiliate in the new alignment of the minor league teams.

As part of the realignment of teams the Kernels will now be the Class A Advanced team within the Twins organization after being a Low-A affiliate the past eight years.

119 teams received invitations on Wednesday from Major League Baseball teams, with at least 43 teams are being eliminated from minor league baseball.

“You never knew what, the list tended to be fluid but we never heard our name mentioned as part of it and we just, if we didn’t being it up we figured no-one else would,” Kernels General Manager Scott Wilson told KCRG-TV9. “So we left it that way and the Twins kept calling us and thats been one thing thats been strong, the Twins relationship throughout this on a weekly or every other week basis they’ve been calling down and checking in you know mental health during COVID during Derecho.”

The Kernels still have to accept the final player development license, but it’s a huge first step in preparing for the 2021 season.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.